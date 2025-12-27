Analysts Set Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) PT at $34.33

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

CBNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,434 shares in the company, valued at $40,080.30. The trade was a 70.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 31.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $666,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 75.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 64,213 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 125,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

