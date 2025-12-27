Insider Buying: Gelion (LON:GELN) Insider Acquires £9,500 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Amit Gupta purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 per share, with a total value of £9,500.

Gelion Stock Performance

Shares of Gelion stock opened at GBX 18.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £42.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.22. Gelion plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9 and a 12 month high of GBX 30.

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gelion plc will post 4.8979592 EPS for the current year.

Gelion Company Profile

Gelion (“gel: ion”) is a global energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy by commercialising globally important next generation battery technologies: Sulfur based, Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S), Sodium-Sulfur (Na-S) and Zinc-based (Zn) hybrid cells to electrify mobile and stationary applications and battery recycling technology.

Gelion plc (the Group) is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and wholly owns UK based OXLiD Ltd and Battery Minerals Ltd and Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.

