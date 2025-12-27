KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,383 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the November 30th total of 186,149 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 91,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of KRBN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,579. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 191.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.