Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 33,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 186,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.85.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
- A month before the crash
- End of America update
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
- Nvidia’s Dirty Secret
Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.