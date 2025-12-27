Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 33,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 186,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

