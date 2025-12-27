electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.95. 19,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 35,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOR shares. Wall Street Zen raised electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get electroCore alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECOR

electroCore Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.33.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 447.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in electroCore by 114.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.