Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 578.50 and last traded at GBX 584.50. 170,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,995,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 570 to GBX 670 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 695 to GBX 680 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Yellow Cake to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 550 to GBX 630 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 682 to GBX 675 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yellow Cake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 655.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 543.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 528.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Yellow Cake is a London-quoted company, incorporated in Jersey, which offers exposure to the uranium spot price. This is achieved through its strategy of buying and holding U3O8. It may also seek to add value through other uranium-related activities. Yellow Cake and its wholly owned subsidiary (the “Group”) seek to generate returns for shareholders through the appreciation of the value of its holding of U3O8 and its other uranium-related activities in a rising uranium price environment. The business is differentiated from its peers by its ten-year Framework Agreement for the supply of U3O8 with Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer.

