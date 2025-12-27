Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Farmers Bankshares Stock Up 2.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

About Farmers Bankshares

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides personal loans, including residential lot, construction, vehicle, and unsecured personal loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate investment loans, and standby letters of credit; and real estate development loans comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, and operating lines of credit.

