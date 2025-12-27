Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.39 and last traded at $114.32. Approximately 20,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 110,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $228.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 1,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $848,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $663,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $245,000.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

