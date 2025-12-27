VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.94. 383,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 530,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.