POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 4,313,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,795% from the average daily volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

POET Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and manufactures heterogeneous integration substrates for the optoelectronics industry. Leveraging its proprietary planar optical and electrical integration (POET) platform, the company provides a wafer-scale approach to combine silicon-based photonics with active optical and electronic components. By embedding waveguides and interconnects directly into a polymer-based core layer, POET’s technology supports high-speed data transmission and miniaturized optical modules suitable for telecommunications, data centers and emerging photonic applications.

The company’s core offering, known as the iPOET™ integration platform, enables customers to assemble lasers, detectors and electronics on a single substrate without the need for costly coupling and alignment processes.

