Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Pinnacle Bank Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 16.62%.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services. It also provides home equity lines of credit and single family home construction loans; and loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, commercial real estate, and government assisted loans, as well as credit cards.

