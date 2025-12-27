Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €66.40 and last traded at €66.85. 78,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €67.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.45.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions.

