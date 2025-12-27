CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.7660. 2,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

CHS Trading Down 0.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCP) is a global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. The company operates through two primary segments: energy and agriculture. In its energy segment, CHS markets refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand and supplies wholesale fuel to a network of branded and unbranded retail sites. Its agriculture segment provides grain marketing, oilseed processing, crop nutrients, agronomy services and risk management solutions to producers in North America and key global markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings designed to support food and energy supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.