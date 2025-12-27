SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €14.78 and last traded at €14.92. Approximately 46,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.96.

SAF-Holland Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $691.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes. It markets its products under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, and York brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

