Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR) Short Interest Down 77.9% in December

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,487 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the November 30th total of 11,250 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFLR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 6,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFLR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Sentinus LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in 70% of upside appreciation of US small-cap stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered three-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 8-12% on a rolling 12-month basis. RFLR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

