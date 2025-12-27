Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR) Short Interest Down 77.9% in December

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLRGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,487 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the November 30th total of 11,250 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFLR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 6,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFLR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Sentinus LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in 70% of upside appreciation of US small-cap stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered three-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 8-12% on a rolling 12-month basis. RFLR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

