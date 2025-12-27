SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Short Interest Up 161.9% in December

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 124,523 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the November 30th total of 47,554 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,494 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,494 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $46.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

