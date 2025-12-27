ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Short Interest Up 153.4% in December

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,099 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the November 30th total of 1,223 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFL remained flat at $8.27 during trading hours on Friday. 7,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.9%.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

