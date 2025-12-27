Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Trading Down 4% – Here’s Why

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) shares fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.87. 59,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 43,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Vista Gold Trading Down 4.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a market cap of C$362.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 3.21.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. The company’s project includes the Mt Todd gold project and Guadalupe de los Reyes gold or silver project. Its flagship project, Mt Todd gold project is located approximately 56 kilometers by road northwest of Katherine, Australia and approximately 290 kilometers southeast of Darwin.

