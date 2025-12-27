Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.40 and last traded at GBX 114.40. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 price objective on shares of Itaconix in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 325.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.05. The company has a market capitalization of £15.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71.

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care. Itaconix’s contributions to the global low carbon economy are recognised by the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark.

