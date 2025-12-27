Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$230.03 and last traded at C$231.76. 424,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,928,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$232.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$184.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$224.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$199.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.72 billion, a PE ratio of 170.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. Shopify had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 22.74%.The business had revenue of C$3.96 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.9256156 EPS for the current year.

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as BarkBox, Vuori, BevMo, Carrier, JB Hi-Fi, Meta, ButcherBox, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more.

