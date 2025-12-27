Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.9850. 23,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 36,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.9890.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Carlsberg AS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg AS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

Carlsberg A/S is a Danish multinational brewer founded in 1847 and headquartered in Copenhagen. The company is primarily engaged in the brewing, marketing and distribution of beer, cider and related beverages. Its portfolio comprises global and regional beer brands, led by the Carlsberg and Tuborg names, alongside a range of local brands tailored to specific markets. Carlsberg also operates maltings and brewing facilities and provides packaging and logistics services that support its beverage operations.

Carlsberg sells products across Europe and Asia and maintains a presence in numerous other markets through wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and export arrangements.

