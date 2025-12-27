Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.3550 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 39,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 84,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS: VEOEY) is a multinational environmental services company headquartered in France that provides a broad range of water, waste and energy management solutions to municipal and industrial customers. Its core activities include water supply and wastewater treatment, collection and recovery of solid and hazardous waste, and energy services such as district heating and industrial energy optimization. The company also develops circular economy and recycling programs, environmental engineering, and operational maintenance services aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Veolia serves public-sector clients and private businesses across many regions worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

