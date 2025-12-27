Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Trading Up 2.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Energy AB (publ) is a Sweden?based independent exploration and production company focused on the upstream oil and gas sector. The firm explores for, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas from offshore fields, primarily using subsea and platform infrastructure. Its activities span the full E&P value chain from exploration drilling and appraisal through field development, production and decommissioning, with a technical emphasis on offshore North Sea operations and long?lived producing assets.

Historically known as Lundin Petroleum, the company rebranded to Lundin Energy in 2020 to reflect its evolving portfolio and strategic priorities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.