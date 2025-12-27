SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

SCI Engineered Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.4250.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.92.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company’s materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

