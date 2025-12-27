Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU) Rises By 147.0%

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,087 shares, a growth of 147.0% from the November 30th total of 1,250 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEU. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $461,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,207. The company has a market cap of $59.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged Fund (FLEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Eurozone index. The fund tracks a market cap weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in the developed Eurozone. The currency exposure is not hedged FLEU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.