Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,298 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the November 30th total of 5,189 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Madison Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Madison Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468. Madison Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Dividend Value ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Dividend Value ETF stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.42% of Madison Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Madison Dividend Value ETF

The Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund uses an active approach to invest in stocks from around the globe. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by targeting stocks with favorable dividend yields that appear undervalued. DIVL was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

