iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,285,885 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the November 30th total of 942,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,215,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,398. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Finivi Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

