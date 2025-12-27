iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Short Interest Up 150.9% in December

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,155 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the November 30th total of 1,656 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.46 and a one year high of $106.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBF. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 191,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of the United States dollar-denominated United States Treasury bonds, government-related bonds (i.e., the United States and foreign agencies, sovereign, supranational and local authority debt) and investment-grade United States corporate bonds, which have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

