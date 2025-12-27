Smiths Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smiths Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 48,717 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc, headquartered in London, is a diversified engineering firm with roots dating back to 1851. Over its long history, the company has evolved from a manufacturer of timepieces into a provider of critical components and systems for industries ranging from energy and natural resources to healthcare and security. Smiths Group is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter under the symbol SMGZY.

The company operates through four principal divisions.

