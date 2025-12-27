Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,356 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the November 30th total of 185,191 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 181,593 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FLTW traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $60.34. 14,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,606. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $63.27.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

