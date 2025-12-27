VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Short Interest Down 73.9% in December

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the November 30th total of 92 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.76. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

