HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,125 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the November 30th total of 3,819 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,976 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,976 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.28% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Price Performance

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,375. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.04.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Dividend Announcement

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 39.0%.

The HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 500 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between US large-cap stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the US equity market. LGH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

