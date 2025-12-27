SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,187 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the November 30th total of 6,680 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

INKM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.54. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,474,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

