Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) versus ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Financial Comparison

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) and Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITV and Gray Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.46 billion 1.01 $521.38 million N/A N/A Gray Media $3.64 billion 0.29 $375.00 million $1.51 6.83

Volatility and Risk

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Media.

ITV has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Media has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ITV and Gray Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 1 3 0 0 1.75 Gray Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Gray Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Gray Media 2.81% 5.50% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Gray Media shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ITV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Gray Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Gray Media pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gray Media pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ITV beats Gray Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

