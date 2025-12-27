Contrasting Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Miller Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 2.50% 11.88% 4.59% Miller Industries 3.59% 7.32% 4.76%

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Miller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Magna International pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Miller Industries pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magna International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Miller Industries has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Magna International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Magna International has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miller Industries has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magna International and Miller Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $42.84 billion 0.35 $1.01 billion $3.66 14.74 Miller Industries $1.26 billion 0.35 $63.49 million $2.60 14.70

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Miller Industries. Miller Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magna International and Miller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 14 3 0 2.11 Miller Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33

Magna International currently has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Miller Industries has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.89%. Given Miller Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Miller Industries is more favorable than Magna International.

Summary

Magna International beats Miller Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International



Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis system, battery enclosures, and engineering and testing; and exteriors, including fascia and trims, front end modules, integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, breakthrough lightings, side doors, and greenhouse products. The Power & Vision segment offers electric drive systems and components, such as emotors, inverters, onboard chargers, gearboxes, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid drives, dual and hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, driveline components, and ICE; far camera module, remote camera heads, interior sensing camera, radars, thermal sensing, and domain controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, camera monitoring system driver/occupant monitoring systems, and smart actuators; forward and rear lighting, and lit grilles/panels/displays; latching system, door modules, charge port doors, power system, hinges, and door handles; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Miller Industries



Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other similar operations. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in North America, and Canada, Mexico; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

