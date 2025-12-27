Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) vs. SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Head-To-Head Contrast

SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SuperGroup and Abercrombie & Fitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperGroup N/A N/A N/A Abercrombie & Fitch 10.07% 38.01% 14.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SuperGroup and Abercrombie & Fitch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperGroup 0 0 0 0 0.00 Abercrombie & Fitch 0 6 6 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus target price of $110.10, suggesting a potential downside of 13.16%. Given Abercrombie & Fitch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abercrombie & Fitch is more favorable than SuperGroup.

This table compares SuperGroup and Abercrombie & Fitch”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperGroup $655.98 million 0.01 -$177.94 million N/A N/A Abercrombie & Fitch $4.95 billion 1.17 $566.22 million $10.43 12.16

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than SuperGroup.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats SuperGroup on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperGroup

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The APAC segment includes operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

