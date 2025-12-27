Short Interest in Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Drops By 87.2%

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the November 30th total of 47 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of RWWI remained flat at $14.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. Rand Worldwide has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $483.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.14.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The business had revenue of $38.24 million during the quarter.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company’s portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

