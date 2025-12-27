Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Declines By 88.5%

ProShares UltraShort Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 198 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the November 30th total of 1,716 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort Materials Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SMN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 4,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233. ProShares UltraShort Materials has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Materials stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 18.35% of ProShares UltraShort Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Materials

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

