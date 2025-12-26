BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,009 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the November 30th total of 836 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKMC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. 5,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $82.26 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.06.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

