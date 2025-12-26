Short Interest in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Drops By 83.4%

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,406 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the November 30th total of 80,933 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

CAPE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,174. The stock has a market cap of $331.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.05. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. CAPE was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

