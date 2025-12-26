Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Short Interest Up 289.5% in December

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,152 shares, a growth of 289.5% from the November 30th total of 10,566 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $74.71.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

