WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Short Interest Up 268.9% in December

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,936 shares, an increase of 268.9% from the November 30th total of 12,182 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,847 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,987. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

