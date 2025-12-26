ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Short Interest Down 73.3% in December

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,139 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the November 30th total of 247,961 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,797,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,797,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 495.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 3,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Stock Performance

Shares of SRTY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 484,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,185. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index. The investment advisor of the Fund is ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors).

