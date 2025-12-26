Short Interest in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Increases By 160.6%

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,302 shares, an increase of 160.6% from the November 30th total of 3,569 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfraCap MLP ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in InfraCap MLP ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InfraCap MLP ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

InfraCap MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of InfraCap MLP ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. 41,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,963. The stock has a market cap of $377.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

About InfraCap MLP ETF

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

