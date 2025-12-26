Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 157,745 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the November 30th total of 62,269 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NHS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $7.94.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.
Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- Washington prepares for war
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Shots officially fired…
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.