Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 157,745 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the November 30th total of 62,269 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NHS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $113,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 17,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 100.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

