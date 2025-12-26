Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 157,745 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the November 30th total of 62,269 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NHS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $113,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 17,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 100.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

