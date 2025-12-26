Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,504 shares, a growth of 305.3% from the November 30th total of 3,332 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Get Amplify Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AWAY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of 347.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. Amplify Travel Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.