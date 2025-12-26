Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) vs. Boeing (NYSE:BA) Head to Head Survey

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Boeing and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 5 3 15 3 2.62 Intuitive Machines 2 2 10 1 2.67

Boeing currently has a consensus price target of $233.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Intuitive Machines.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $66.52 billion 2.47 -$11.82 billion ($13.68) -15.81 Intuitive Machines $228.00 million 12.05 -$283.41 million ($2.47) -6.17

This table compares Boeing and Intuitive Machines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intuitive Machines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Machines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -12.31% N/A -7.11% Intuitive Machines -87.58% N/A -7.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Boeing has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Boeing on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

