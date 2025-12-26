RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,587 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the November 30th total of 72,549 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 68,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RWE Stock Performance

Shares of RWE stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $53.19. 26,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. RWE has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. RWE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RWE will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of RWE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of RWE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised RWE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $53.30 price target on RWE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

RWE Company Profile

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak?load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Featured Stories

