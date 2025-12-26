Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 71 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the November 30th total of 201 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEEF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.76. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Free Report) by 264.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.97% of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights securities within the FTSE Developed ex-US index by five different factors. DEEF was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

