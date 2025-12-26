BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL) Short Interest Down 65.1% in December

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,979 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the November 30th total of 5,672 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.86% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BBBL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172. BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73.

About BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. BBBL was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

